Branford to ban all single-use plastic bags by Dec. 12

BRANFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — The town of Branford has taken the state’s plastic bag ban and made it tougher.

State officials said residents can still buy a plastic bag for a dime; however, some Branford officials and residents don’t want them in town stores at all.

“The stores will only be able to provide a 100% natural fiber recyclable bag,” said James Cosgrove, Branford’s First Selectman.

The bags retailers will be able to provide may come at a fee that will add pennies to a shopper’s bill, but there are two small exceptions.

“Senior citizens and those on subsidies will not have to pay the fee,” said Cosgrove.

The new ordinance was voted on back in June and received overwhelming support from town council members and concerned residents.

Cosgrove told News 8 it is an adjustment, but he’s confident this ordinance is something new that residents can get behind.

“Certainly, any time there is a change people have to adjust to that but so far, a lot of people have been complying with it and have already adopted the mindset of bringing their own bags,” said Cosgrove.

Some residents said this ordinance is a step in the right direction.

“It’s not a big deal to take your own bag, they last a while and their recyclable and plastic bags don’t and they last for decades or centuries before they disintegrate so it’s a great idea,” said Frank Bloomquist.

The town’s first selectman said plastic bags will be available at retail stores starting Dec. 12.

Single-use plastic bags will be banned in the whole state in July 2020.