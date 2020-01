FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Sources say Fotis Dulos has been pronounced dead at his Farmington home. An active police presence was seen at the home around noon Tuesday.

Related: Emergency bond hearing for Fotis Dulos postponed

Dulos had been expected to appear in court in Stamford Tuesday for an emergency bond hearing at which his $6-million bond reportedly may have been in jeopardy because the insurance company tied to paying the bond.