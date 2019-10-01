Bridgeport Diocese: Woman says priest made her wear wedding ring when he sexually abused her as teen

Bridgeport, Conn. (WTNH) — A Trumbull woman said she was sexually abused by her priest when she was a teenager.

She decided to share her story with News 8 just after the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport announced that 281 people were allegedly abused by priests since 1953.

Reports state the victims’ ages ranged from five to 18.

Peggy Fry said she was 16 when a priest at St. Teresa’s Parish sexually abused her.

“He would find reasons to be alone with me,” she explained.

Fry said the abuse when on for about one year.

She said the encounters would happen in areas he knew they wouldn’t get caught.

“Parking lots, generally in the car but there were times in the school,” she said. “He had access to the keys in the nurse’s office.”

Fry said he even made a marriage license and made her wear a ring “in case anybody caught us or saw us, or cops stopped us.”

Reports state previous bishops Edward Egan and Walter Curtis failed to report the abuse to authorities.

“The priests who committed these ghastly acts engaged in criminal acts, violated their vows and their obligations and the bishops who failed to report violated their obligations under the mandating reporting law,” Robert L. Holzberg, of Pullman and Comley, LLC said.

“My heart goes out to all those who are harmed and victimized and who survive each day with some deep scars that the abuse that they encountered has carved into their very lives,” The Most Reverend Frank J. Caggiano, with the Bishop of Bridgeport, said. “I pledge to you my own personal pledge and the pledge of this diocese that we will accompany you in any way we can on the road to healing.”