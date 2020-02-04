Buttigieg leading Iowa caucus with 62 percent of precincts reporting

DES MOINES, Iowa (WTNH) — The Iowa Democratic Party held a news conference nearly 24 hours after final results were supposed to be announced for the nation’s first caucus, but without final results to report.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman, Troy Price told the world that the state has 62 percent of precincts reporting as of Tuesday evening. With those partial results released, former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg leads the race for the Democratic nomination with 26.9 percent of the state’s delegates. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is second with 25.1 percent, followed by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren at 18.3 percent of the delegates, with former Vice President Joe Biden in fourth at 15.6 percent.

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, speaks at a town hall meeting in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Price was apologetic in his Tuesday announcement, but demonstrated confidence in the numbers. “We hit a stumbling block on the reporting of the back end of the data,” he said, “but we know this data is accurate.”