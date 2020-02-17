Cellphone photo helps lead to arrest in East Haven robbery

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect is behind bars thanks to a picture taken by the victim’s grandson. On Saturday evening, officers responded to a robbery at the Stop and Shop located at 370 Hemingway Ave. in East Haven.

The victim was an elderly female who was with her grandson. According to police reports, after the two exited the store the suspect approached them from behind and grabbed the woman’s wallet out of her hand before running away.

The grandson took a picture of the suspect’s vehicle with his cellphone and the license plate in that photo helped police track down and identify the suspect — Robert Ende, 33, of East Haven.

Robert Ende – charged with third-degree robbery

By identifying the vehicle through the photo, police learned that Ende was a resident of a sober house on Coe Avenue and attempted to contact him at the house.

Officers noticed Ende drive by the residence while they were there, and were able to conduct a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Coe Avenue and Bradford Avenue shortly after. Following a one on one witness identification, Ende was placed under arrest.

Ende was charged with robbery in the third degree and larceny in the second degree. He is currently being held on a 100,000 bond and will face a judge Tuesday