Cellphone photo helps lead to arrest in East Haven robbery

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect is behind bars thanks to a picture taken by the victim’s grandson. On Saturday evening, officers responded to a robbery at the Stop and Shop located at 370 Hemingway Ave. in East Haven.

The victim was an elderly female who was with her grandson. According to police reports, after the two exited the store the suspect approached them from behind and grabbed the woman’s wallet out of her hand before running away. 

The grandson took a picture of the suspect’s vehicle with his cellphone and the license plate in that photo helped police track down and identify the suspect — Robert Ende, 33, of East Haven.

Robert Ende – charged with third-degree robbery

By identifying the vehicle through the photo, police learned that Ende was a resident of a sober house on Coe Avenue and attempted to contact him at the house.

Officers noticed Ende drive by the residence while they were there, and were able to conduct a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Coe Avenue and Bradford Avenue shortly after. Following a one on one witness identification, Ende was placed under arrest.

Ende was charged with robbery in the third degree and larceny in the second degree. He is currently being held on a 100,000 bond and will face a judge Tuesday 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

East Haven robbery surveillance video

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "East Haven robbery surveillance video"

WEB EXTRA: Facebook live with expert on living with an organ transplant

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: Facebook live with expert on living with an organ transplant"

St.Patrick's Day Parade Corned Beef Dinner held in New Haven to fundraise for this year's parade

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "St.Patrick's Day Parade Corned Beef Dinner held in New Haven to fundraise for this year's parade"

Wolcott area students staying outside for 24 hours to raise awareness for people experiencing homelessness

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wolcott area students staying outside for 24 hours to raise awareness for people experiencing homelessness"

Town of Hamden holds gun buyback event Saturday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Town of Hamden holds gun buyback event Saturday"

Guns exchanged in buyback get transformed into gardening tools

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Guns exchanged in buyback get transformed into gardening tools"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss