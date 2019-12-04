Civil trial against Fotis Dulos enters second day, tempers flare

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Day two of the civil trial against the estranged husband of missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos got heated at Hartford Superior Court. Jennifer Dulos’s mother is suing Fotis Dulos for millions she says he owes her.

Jennifer’s family’s lawyer got his chance to grill Fotis Dulos under oath. Dulos says he owes his mother-in-law nothing, and that they had an agreement in which his in-laws would continue to gift him tens-of-thousands of dollars each year.

Attorney Richard Weinstein coming out swinging against Fotis Dulos, ridiculing that assertion.

“You expect Gloria, the mother of Jennifer, to give you gifts of 14K even after Jennifer is missing and you’ve been accused of criminal misconduct in connection with her missing.” – Attorney Richard Weinstein

Fotis Dulos responding, “I don’t expect anything. I know what the agreement was.”

During a contentious day of cross-examination, Dulos and his missing wife’s mother battle it out over $2.5 million she says he owes her late husband’s estate.

The money, Fotis Dulos says, was a gift.

Weinstein wasting no time attempting to paint Dulos as a liar, bringing up testimony from his and Jennifer’s divorce.

Weinstein also pounded away at the picture of the ‘rosy’ relationship Dulos said he had with his now deceased father-in-law, Hilliard Farber, a relationship so close he testified that Hilliard forgave any and all debts. But, Weinstein pointed out, family ties were fraught.

Weinstein also going after ‘jet set’ travel by Fotis Dulos to Miami and Vale, Colorado funded, in part, by his home builder company, The Fore Group, and during which he was accompanied by his now ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis.

The Farber estate trying to pierce the corporate veil as they attempt to collect any alleged outstanding debt.

Dulos maintains he used the travel to advance dealing with prospective investors.

Separate from this case, Dulos and Troconis face criminal charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.