Climate experts express concerns over Tweed Airport runway expansion

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The plan to extend Tweed New Haven Airport’s runway continues to progress.

Airport officials said the change could bring in up to 10 flights per day and help with economic development.

“We’re looking at flights to D.C. and Chicago, and on a recreational side, Florida,” said John Picard, Board Chair for Tweed New Haven Airport.

While investors have expressed their support, climate experts fear future environmental changes could cause more issues.

The sea level on Long Island is already rising, and experts at UCONN believe the average sea level will increase by 20 inches in 30 years.

“Twenty inches is not really that much compared to the tide range in New Haven,” said James O’Donnell Professor of Marine Sciences at UCONN and

Executive Director, Connecticut Institute for Resilience and Climate Adaptation. “So, during a day, the water level can vary by a meter and a half. Twenty centimeters is only a fraction of that. But what it does is it changes how likely a storm is to cause flooding.”

O’Donnell said the likelihood of flooding in the decades ahead will certainly increase.

“Things that happened five times in 100 years would happen 50 times in 100 years,” he said.

Picard said they’re taking those changes into consideration during the expansion.

“Part of that master plan update will be taking into consideration potential drainage and flood issues,” Picard said.

Tweed sits in a low-lying marsh, making it in the worst spot for flooding.

Jessica Ferraro lives across the street from the airport and said that the area floods every two or three years.

“They close off streets and roads but sometimes they don’t and people get stuck and people don’t know what to do,” Ferraro said.