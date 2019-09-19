Clinton nursing home caregivers accused of having sex in 81-year-old patient’s room while he was present

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two caregivers at a Clinton nursing home have been accused of having sex in an 81-year-old patient’s room while he was present.

The incident happened in June at The Shoreline of Clinton.

Lisa Bernier told News 8 that the act happened in her father’s room while he was there for hospice care.

Bernier said she’s upset because she learned about the incident from an anonymous employee months later, adding that her father never mentioned it before passing.

“He wasn’t able to leave that room, he had no way of calling anyone else for help,” she said.

She said she’s disgusted that people who are there to take care of her father would do this.

“[I’m] very upset, very angry, just disgusted that anyone would do this,” she said. “I’m just very hurt that I trusted these people to take care of him.”

A spokesperson for the nursing home issued the following statement:

“After learning of the alleged incident, we followed state reporting requirements and reported the incident to proper authorities. We respect our current and former employees’ right to privacy and are unable to provide information on their current status.”

Police and the State Department of Public Health are investigating.