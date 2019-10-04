Collings Foundation to suspend flight operations, ‘Wings of Freedom Tour’ for rest of 2019 after deadly crash at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The Collings Foundation announced that it is suspending its flight operations and the “Wings of Freedom Tour” for the remainder of the 2019 season after Wednesday’s deadly military plane crash at Bradley Airport.

The organization, which owns the vintage B-17 plane, made the announcement Friday.

Seven people were killed and seven were injured after the plane had an issue with the instrument landing system and crashed into a de-icing facility and caught on fire.

The Collings Foundation said refunds will be issued for flights booked through December.

The announcement read:

“In the wake of a tragic accident involving our B-17, the Collings Foundation is currently suspending its flight operations and the Wings of Freedom Tour for the remainder of the 2019 season. We are in the process of issuing refunds for those who had reserved flights through December.”

