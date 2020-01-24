Community makes Jennifer Dulos’ memorial bigger after Fotis reportedly takes part of it down

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Facebook users were irate after learning that Fotis Dulos was seen taking flowers and candles from a memorial for his estranged wife, Jennifer, which was just steps away from his Farmington home.

In court Thursday, News 8 learned that Dulos’ court-ordered GPS device showed that he made a three-minute stop at the memorial.

The unauthorized stop promoted the judge to grant State’ Attorney Richard Colangelo’s request: that Dulos will no longer be allowed to leave the house for work purposes.

In court, Dulos pleaded not guilty to several charges including capital murder and kidnapping.

When he arrived home from court, he was met by a surprise: a new memorial for Jennifer.

Those Facebook users who heard about Dulos’ actions joined together to make the memorial bigger, better, and brighter than the first one.







“It’s a reminder of the position he has found himself in; caught in his own web,” said Farmington resident Richard Moll.

“I think it’s guilt,” said another Farmington resident Michell Morrell. “I think he doesn’t want to be reminded of probably that day.”

Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, said in court, the memorial was part of an effort to taunt Dulos. He showed posts in a Facebook group in which members discussed putting a memorial “right on Fotis’ house” and that “hopefully it will haunt him.”

“I think he is probably upset, because it brings back visions of what he did, and he can’t sleep at night,” said Rob Vandenberg, of Glastonbury.

The memorial has been talked about online and in the media that its been a lot for neighbors to deal with. Some have posted no trespassing signs and have put up chain link fences in front of their yard.

“I pray to God that she is still alive, and let’s do stuff to keep her memory alive, especially for her children,” Morrell said.

“Hopefully, the truth comes out, and he gets the punishment he deserves, and most importantly, hopefully, those kids get the care they need,” Moll said.