Company donates mini wheelchair to puppy that went viral for his unlikely friendship with pigeon

AMHERST, N.H. — Be still our hearts! Lundy the puppy is warming our hearts once more.

Lundy and his best pal, Herman the pigeon, went viral last week over their unlikely friendship.

The pair is being cared for at a shelter in Rochester, New York. Lundy can’t walk, and Herman can’t fly so they decided to stick together.

Well, after hearing their story, New Hampshire pet mobility company Walkin’ Pets chose to help out by donating a mini wheelchair to Lundy.

“It was great to know there was something I could do to help this adorable little animal whose story was everywhere,” Walkin’ Pets’ Jennifer Pratt told WMUR.

She said the chair helps act as back legs so he can get around and exercise.

“People need to know that a mobility problem for a pet just doesn’t need to be an end of life decision,” said Walkin’ pets founder, Mark C. Robinson.

Currently, the pair is at The Mia Foundation, a rescue organization that rehabilitates animals with birth defects and physical deformities, but Pratt hopes the wheelchair will help make Lundy more adoptable.

“We’re able to get this dog to a point where he’s more adoptable, more able to find his forever home, and I’m just excited for him to find his family,” she said.

However, there was no word if Lundy and Herman will be a package deal.