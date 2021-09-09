Concert Health psychologist discusses the warning signs of suicide for National Suicide Prevention Week

(WTNH)– National Suicide Prevention Week runs Sept. 6-9 this year. It is a week-long campaign dedicated to inform and engage health professionals and the general public about suicide prevention and warning signs of suicide.

Virna Little, Psychologist and Co-founder of Concert Health goes further into the ways people suffering from suicide can get help. Concert Health has partnered with major health organizations to provide treatment for behavioral health conditions within medical care settings.

For more information on where to find resources head to concerthealth.io