Connecticut company up for Toy of the Year award

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s changing the way people build sandcastles — and it’s from a Connecticut company that’s now up for some big honors.

“It feels incredible; it’s a great honor,” said owner and inventor Kevin Lane.

“It’s the Oscars of the toy world,” said his wife, Laurie.

Create A Castle is a finalist for Toy of the Year 2020 — an international award recognizing innovation in toy making. 

“We’re really getting that momentum going that this product deserves,” said Lane. “It’s family fun.”

The mold’s design, similar to a springform cake pan, works in the sand and the snow.

Inspiration can hit you anywhere and it came to Lane at the beach on a family vacation. He watched a father struggle with building a sandcastle with a more traditional sand castle mold. Watching the castle crumble made him wonder if there was a better way.

When he was a kid, Lane’s family owned a bakery — that childhood experience combined with this burst of inspiration brought it all together.

The Toy of the Year winners are announced on Feb. 21.

“We’re up against some big guys,” said Laurie, “so let’s hope the little guys wins.”

