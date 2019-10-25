Connecticut Fallen Star Memorial now under construction in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 30,000 Connecticut men and women have given their lives for our country. Now, a new memorial at Goodwin College will honor their memories and the loved ones they left behind.

Pieces of the 23-foot stainless steel sculpture arrived in East Hartford on a truck from Maryland on Thursday.

“In terms of a metaphor, a fallen star is something large, massive and falling out of the sky and embedding into the earth is very moving,” said artist Will Hemsley. “The second part is three bronze figures that are meant to mean something different to the different visitors who come here.”

The truck carrying the sculpture received a motorcycle escort for the last leg of its journey.

“The sacrifices that they’ve made for our country, for their families and for our freedoms, and it’s important that we relay that message to the younger generation,” said Jennifer Hauser, part of the Patriot Guard Riders.

The Connecticut Fallen Star Memorial will be installed at Goodwin College over the next couple of days ahead of its dedication ceremony on Nov. 9.