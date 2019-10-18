Connecticut National Guard soldiers receive warm welcome after returning home from deployment

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Six Connecticut Army National Guard firefighters are back home with their families following a nine-month deployment to Romania.

The 256th Engineer Detachment, based out of East Lyme, was deployed in December 2018 in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. Their mission was to provide airfield structural firefighting and emergency response services.

On Thursday, the soldiers were greeted by their families and senior military leaders at Bradley International Airport.

“I’m proud to welcome home the soldiers of the 256th,” said Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon, adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard. “We are glad to have them reunited with their families and thank them as they are an integral part of their soldiers’ success. These soldiers performed their mission admirably and should be proud of all they’ve accomplished over the past nine months in support of our federal mission.”

Credit: Connecticut National Guard

“The 256th spent many months away from their families and loved ones in support of this mission on behalf of our country and we are incredibly proud to welcome them home,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “We cannot thank the men and women of the Connecticut National Guard enough for

everything they provide.”

Operation Freedom’s Sentinel is part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission, which began in January 2015.

The mission is focused on working with foreign allies and partners to

continue counterterrorism operations against Al-Qaeda and working by, with, and through the Afghan Security Forces to build and maintain stability throughout the region.