Connecticut native making an impact with Hartford Athletic as practice goalkeeper

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One Connecticut native is making an impact at Dillon Stadium but you’ve never seen him on the field on game day.

“The guys have embraced him, the goalkeepers, the field players, he’s one of our own,” said goalkeeper coach George Kostelis.

Meet Carson D’Ambrosio — Hartford Athletic’s practice goalkeeper.

“It’s been a pretty good group to get to know and train with,” said D’Ambrosio. The Andover native has been working with the team for most of the season.

“He’s been loyal, he’s been reliable, he’s been committed,” said Kostelis. “Carson has been a great addition to our training environment.”

After playing locally for Oakwood Soccer Club and Central Connecticut State University, practicing with the pros has been an adjustment.

“I think it took me a little while to get used to it,” he said. “The pace of play, everything’s a little faster; the shots are harder.”

He hasn’t just helped the team get better — they’ve watching him, too.

“As a goalkeeper coach, I’ve seen him improve throughout,” said Kostelis.

It’s too early to call it but his coaches said if he continues to grow, there could be a spot for Carson as Hartford’s third keeper.

“I think that’s realistic, but there’s never any guarantee,” said Kostelis, citing how competitive the league is, “but I think in regards to a local guy that has been dedicated, I think he would be a great addition.”

When he’s not on the pitch, D’Ambrosio is coaching soccer and working towards a master’s in communication at CCSU, but not before going after the game he’s played his whole life.

“I mean obviously that would be pretty cool if that happens,” he said. “I’m open to anything but that would be pretty cool.

If professional soccer doesn’t pan out, Carson said he’d want to combine his passion and his degree and work in sports media.