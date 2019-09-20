Connecticut to enforce 6.35% digital tax starting October 1

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — In addition to Connecticut’s prepared meals tax, residents can expect another tax increase after October 1, but this time it’s on digital downloads.

Music, movies, stock photography, magazines, e-cards, e-books, audiobooks, podcasts, and more are included in the tax.

Payments will increase from 1% to 6.35%. So, if the total purchase is $10, the buy will spend an addition 64 cents.

Some services, like Spotify, already started warning residents about the increase.

“Your payment will be increased by no more than $0.96 per month, depending on your Spotify subscription plan,” the company wrote in an email.

