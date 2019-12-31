Couple return for a 2nd dunk at Dunkin’, this time with vows

Jason Roy and Valerie Sneade say their vows in front of friends and family at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 in Worcester, Mass. The couple reunited for their wedding vows at the Dunkin’ Donuts where their young love splintered nearly thirty years ago. Except for a couple of chance encounters, Sneade and Roy mostly didn’t see each other for 25 years after a conversation about their future at the same donut shop in 1992 led the young couple to slowly cut ties. Sneade and Roy blame misunderstandings at the time and words that didn’t come out right. (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts couple reunited for extra-sweet wedding vows at the same Dunkin’ Donuts where their young love splintered nearly 30 years ago.

Valerie Sneade and Jason Roy were married Friday afternoon, joined by family, friends, and customers buying coffee and pastries at the Dunkin’ on Grafton Street in Worcester.

“It had to happen here,” Roy, who works for the Worcester Parks Department, told the Telegram & Gazette during an earlier interview.

“We think it’s an absolute riot,” said singer and actress Sneade, who is now taking the name Valerie Roy. “Has anybody been married in Dunkin’ Donuts before? Maybe we’ll start a trend.”

Sneade and Roy mostly didn’t see each other for 25 years after a conversation about their future at the same shop in 1992 led the young, in-love couple to step back from their relationship. Sneade blames misunderstandings at the time and words that didn’t come out right.

Roy joined the Navy, married and had three children. Sneade also had a first marriage and moved to Florida. She became a singer and actress, developing her own cabaret shows. Both later divorced.

“I wouldn’t want to change a thing that happened,” Sneade said. “Jason has three beautiful children who he adores. I had a different way to give to the world through music.”

When Roy learned Sneade was performing a Valentine’s Day-themed musical revue in Worcester in February 2018, he showed up and sat in the front row.

Newlyweds Valerie Sneade and Jason Roy kiss during their wedding ceremony at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 in Worcester, Mass. The couple reunited for their wedding vows at the Dunkin’ Donuts where their young love splintered nearly thirty years ago. Except for a couple of chance encounters, Sneade and Roy mostly didn’t see each other for 25 years after a conversation about their future at the same donut shop in 1992 led the young couple to slowly cut ties. Sneade and Roy blame misunderstandings at the time and words that didn’t come out right. (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)

“I looked out almost like a deer in the headlights,” Sneade said. “I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ ”

Three months later, she moved back to Massachusetts. Roy proposed that New Year’s Eve.

“I think we’re going to appreciate each other more so much later in life because every day is a blessing,” Sneade said. “I can’t imagine my life without him.”