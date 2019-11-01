Crashes double after clocks ‘fall back’ during daylight saving time, AAA says

(WTNH) — Clocks will be falling back on Sunday, Nov. 3, but experts have found that the time change causes an increase in crashes.

According to AAA, motor vehicle and pedestrian crashes on Connecticut roads spike after daylight saving time.

AAA compared 2018 data from UConn Crash Data Repository with the number of motor vehicle and pedestrian-related crashes in the two weeks before and after daylight saving time ended.

They found that the number of crashes increased by 159% between 5 and 6 p.m. and that pedestrian crashes during that time doubled.

“With time changes, come greater risks,” said Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast spokeswoman. “Driving in the dark poses many more hazards so drivers need to be especially attentive on the way home from work.”

She said the time change can affect concentration, attention, and decision making.

“Even though we feel we’re getting an extra hour of sleep, our internal body clocks are affected,” Mayko added. “It’s important drivers prepare and make lifestyle adjustments.”

Drivers are encouraged to maintain a safe driving distance and be well-rested when driving.