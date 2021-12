HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Emergency crews are responding to a second alarm house fire on Helen Street Thursday morning.

Fire officials tell News 8 the call came in around 5:30 a.m. Mutual aid was called in from surrounding towns.

2nd alarm fire 14 Helen Street in #Hamden. Crews are overhauling. IC reports extension of fire 2nd and 3rd floors. Now UC. @CTRedCross notified. pic.twitter.com/aZdkQWrZQg — Chief Gary Merwede (@hfdcar1) December 2, 2021

It is unknown if there are injuries. Fire officials say the fire is now under control.

