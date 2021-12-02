Crews respond to a two-story building fire in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews responded to a commercial building fire at 24 East Main St early Thursday morning.

When responding united arrived on the scene at 12:11 a.m., they reported smoke coming from the roof of a two-story building with residential apartments on the second floor.

An entry was made and crews confirmed a fire on the first floor of the building.

Crews say the occupant was undergoing renovations at the time of the fire.

Fire crews were able to control the fire with 48 minutes. Report says the fire was contained to the first floor with smoke damage throughout the building and the adjacent occupancies.

Photo Credits: Torrington Fire Department

Torrington police and fire crews cleared all occupants from the building.

The incident was upgraded to a second alarm for additional personnel. The Torringford Volunteer Fire Department and Litchfield Fire Department were on the scene as well.

Report says no one was injured during the fire.

Torrington Fire Marshal’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.