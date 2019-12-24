CT DMV hours for Christmas week

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Department of Motor Vehicles has adjusted its office hours across the for Christmas week.

Here is the schedule for DMV major customer service offices:

Tuesday, Dec. 24: 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25: Closed

Closed Thursday, Dec. 26: 9:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27: 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

DMV Express license partner offices will also have adjusted hours around the holiday:

AAA offices in Avon, Cromwell, Enfield, Manchester, Old Saybrook, Southington, Waterford and West Hartford will close at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and remain closed on Dec. 25.

The Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union offices in Milford and North Haven will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and remain closed on Dec. 25.

The Stamford (WorkPlace, Inc.) office will closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

The West Haven City Hall office will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and remain closed on Dec. 25.

For additional information on DMV service locations and hours of operation, visit https://ct.gov/dmv/offices.