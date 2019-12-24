CT DMV hours for Christmas week

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Department of Motor Vehicles has adjusted its office hours across the for Christmas week.

Here is the schedule for DMV major customer service offices:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 24:  7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 25: Closed
  • Thursday, Dec. 26:  9:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 27:  7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 28:  8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

DMV Express license partner offices will also have adjusted hours around the holiday: 

For additional information on DMV service locations and hours of operation, visit https://ct.gov/dmv/offices

