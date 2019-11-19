 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

CT DOT says cracks found on New Haven’s Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge are ‘not a safety concern’

Top News

by: Shaynah Ferreira

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge has earned national recognition after it underwent a massive $550 million overhaul that took a decade’s time for construction.

Related: New Haven’s Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge wins national award

However, two years later, the state has found several small cracks on the structure of the bridge.

The most recent phase of the state inspection graded the bridge a “fair” rating, specifically a six (on the scale of one to nine).

Despite the rating, officials with the Connecticut Department of Transportation said this is not a safety concern for drivers.

“There is cracking in the concrete and that cracking is associated with the construction type,” said Kevin Nursick, spokesman for the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT).

Nursick told News 8 the cracks are a small issue that if gone unaddressed may turn into a bigger safety issue; however, Nursick said CT DOT is not ignoring the cracks.

“From those two inspections, we are engaging a program that will fill and deal those cracks, which will address the inspection issue and subsequently, you will see the inspection rating come up,” said Nursick.

Officials said the fair rating is temporary and the department is working to finish this latest portion of the inspection to then work on a plan to fill the cracks in the bridge.

“It is not a safety concern whatsoever, there is no structural concern associated with the cracking,” Nursick said. “It is strictly conditional if you will.”

He said construction to fix the issues could extend through 2021.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Milford police arrest man with stockpile of illegal assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in his home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Milford police arrest man with stockpile of illegal assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in his home"

CT DOT says cracks found on New Haven's Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge are 'not a safety concern'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT DOT says cracks found on New Haven's Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge are 'not a safety concern'"

FBI, Waterbury police arrest 3 members of '960 Gang,' find 400 bags of heroin laced with fentanyl, report says

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "FBI, Waterbury police arrest 3 members of '960 Gang,' find 400 bags of heroin laced with fentanyl, report says"

Person struck by train; Metro-North New Haven line delayed

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Person struck by train; Metro-North New Haven line delayed"

Fairfield man steals laptop from Good Samaritan, breaks into car dealership

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Fairfield man steals laptop from Good Samaritan, breaks into car dealership"

Heavy police presence, SWAT team in Wallingford neighborhood

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavy police presence, SWAT team in Wallingford neighborhood"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss