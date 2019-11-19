CT DOT says cracks found on New Haven’s Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge are ‘not a safety concern’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge has earned national recognition after it underwent a massive $550 million overhaul that took a decade’s time for construction.

However, two years later, the state has found several small cracks on the structure of the bridge.

The most recent phase of the state inspection graded the bridge a “fair” rating, specifically a six (on the scale of one to nine).

Despite the rating, officials with the Connecticut Department of Transportation said this is not a safety concern for drivers.

“There is cracking in the concrete and that cracking is associated with the construction type,” said Kevin Nursick, spokesman for the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT).

Nursick told News 8 the cracks are a small issue that if gone unaddressed may turn into a bigger safety issue; however, Nursick said CT DOT is not ignoring the cracks.

“From those two inspections, we are engaging a program that will fill and deal those cracks, which will address the inspection issue and subsequently, you will see the inspection rating come up,” said Nursick.

Officials said the fair rating is temporary and the department is working to finish this latest portion of the inspection to then work on a plan to fill the cracks in the bridge.

“It is not a safety concern whatsoever, there is no structural concern associated with the cracking,” Nursick said. “It is strictly conditional if you will.”

He said construction to fix the issues could extend through 2021.