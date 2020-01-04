CT National Guard at the ready as Pentagon plans to deploy more troops to Middle East

CONNECTICUT, Conn. (WTNH) — The United States is sending upwards of 3,000 more Army troops to the Middle East after a U.S. airstrike killed Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

According to ABC News, soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division could leave Fort Bragg in North Carolina as early as the first weekend in January.

And those troops aren’t the only ones preparing. Soldiers with the Connecticut National Guard are standing ready as well.

The airstrike has also caused an increase in security at airports across the country.

Officials with Bradley International Airport, in Windsor Locks, upped security the day following the attack.

Kevin Dillon, the director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, released a statement saying, “The safety and protection of travelers and employees at Bradley or national airport is a top priority.”

State police have even added more K-9s to terminals.

Travelers, like always, are asked to do their part as well and say something if they see something.