CT State Police K-9 helps track down teens accused of breaking into Killingly home, shooting man in face

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A CT State Police K-9 is being called a hero after he helped track down two suspects accused of breaking into a home and shooting a man in the face with a pellet gun.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Killingly.

Troopers were called to Litchfield Avenue after a report that someone was shot in the face.

Upon arrival, a victim told officials that he was downstairs when he heard someone enter his home. He then said two masked men confronted him and an altercation ensued.

He sustained a laceration to his right hand and said his roommate was shot with a pellet below his right eye.

The men then fled with an unknown amount of money.

One of the victims was taken to Day Kimball Hospital for further treatment.

K-9 Broko was able to locate the two juvenile suspects by tracking their scent for more than 1/8 mile along the roadway. He then alerted troopers to the front door of a residence; the pair was found inside.

But juveniles — 15 and 17 — were charged with burglary in the first degree, assault in the third degree, assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment second degree, robbery in the first degree, larceny in the sixth degree, and breach of peace.

Troopers said the 15-year-old is currently on probation.