CT State Police Sergeant under investigation after crashing state vehicle while leaving retirement party at Oxford brewery

Top News
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police Sergeant is under investigating after he allegedly crashed his state vehicle into another car.

The incident happened on Sept. 25 on Route 188 and Airport Access Road in Southbury.

Reports state Sergeant John McDonald was leaving a retirement party for a colleague at Black Hog Brewing, in Oxford, when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a Nissan Altima, causing both cars to go off the road and into the woods.

McDonald and two women in the Altima were taken to the hospital.

State Police are working to determine if he was under the influence at the time of the crash.

According to State Police’s vehicle policy, “no employee shall operate a state motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.” Employees are also required to “maintain a zero percent ratio of alcohol or drugs in their blood while operating a state vehicle…”

Troopers are also looking at body camera footage of the scene, video from the brewery, the hospital, and the ambulance.

“That body cam footage has been secured, and it will be part of the investigation,” said Brian Foley, Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. “And make no mistake about it, investigators will also go to the location of the party, that business there and try to retrieve anything they can get.”

So far, no charges have been filed, and the sergeant remains on duty.

