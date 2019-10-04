CT teens out of the loop on dangers of vaping, say they need to be reached via social media

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more than 1,000 cases of lung injuries associated with vaping have been reported in 48 states and one U.S. territory.

As of Oct. 1, 2019, 18 deaths have been reported, including one in Connecticut— which was reported on Thursday.

After the announcement, Governor Ned Lamont took to YouTube to warn residents.

“I’m calling on each and every one of you — don’t vape, don’t let your friends vape,” he said in the video.

The CDC also said most patients report a history of using T.H.C. containing products and that 80% of patients are under 35 — the state health department confirmed that the Connecticut victim was in that age group

Experts added that a large portion of patients is school-aged.

“Recently, I went to the Durham Fair and I saw a lot of young kids vaping,” Prince Tech student Dajon Nelson said at a forum arranged by Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Nelson said that “dares” and peer pressure are causing more and more kids to try vaping.

Other students added that that news doesn’t always reach them.

“I did not know,” Shaneles Walters said. “I was not aware of the death that happened yesterday and this happened in our state.”

“I didn’t know about yesterday because most teenagers don’t really look at the news,” Paola Colon added.

According to the students, Lamont is on the right track by using social media to reach them; however, they said he needs to use apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Snapchat.