CT veterans help support Puerto Rico quake victims

Tents and cots are set up for people whose homes are either destroyed or unsafe to enter after an 6.4 magnitude earthquake, at a baseball stadium amid aftershocks and no electricity in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, at sunrise Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans are still without power and water, and thousands are staying in shelters and sleeping on sidewalks since Tuesday’s earthquake. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The island of Puerto Rico fell victim to an earthquake with two major aftershocks this week.

A group of Connecticut veterans sent out a plea to their community for help in supporting the victims of the Puerto Rico earthquakes.

The group, Veterans Response, out of Chester, CT asked for help in the form of monetary donations and an Amazon wish list. Any money donated goes toward the purchase of a DIVVY Emergency Water System.

A DIVVY helps turn any freshwater source into safe, potable water supply. A complete unit costs $9,300, but can produce the equivalent of 1.3 million bottles of water.

The Amazon wish list includes tents, air mattresses, solar lights, hygiene kits and more.

Many families in Puerto Rico are living outdoors in fear of another aftershock that will destroy their homes with them inside.

Any donation through Amazon can be shipped to Veterans Response at 10 High Field Lane, Chester, Conn. 06412.