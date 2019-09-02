‘Cut it out’: Democratic candidates search for answers as election signs go missing in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the mayoral primary just over one week away in Hamden, things are really starting to heat up.

Both Democratic parties — Mayor Curt Leng and Lauren Garrett — claim their campaign signs are being stolen from yards in town.

While neither side is pointing fingers, they both want answers.

“If we could all leave the lawn signs alone, I think all the campaigns would be happy,” said Leng.

A photo is circulating of someone allegedly removing the signs.

Alleged sign thief (Credit: Eyewitness)

“The neighbor had the lawn signs taken off her lawn and the person supposedly had some in the trunk,” Leng explained.

He said some residents are taking the incidents personally.

“They’re [the residents] anxious to get them once they come out, and when they get taken down … it’s a bit of an offense to people.

Leng and Garrett aren’t throwing blame at each other.

“There’s no indication that our opponent’s in any concerted way,” said Sean Grace, campaign manager Garrett. “I think just people get excited with elections like this and make some bad decisions.”

Both candidates have one message for the thief: “Cut it out.”

“If you want to help a campaign go and vote,” Grace said.

The winner of the primary will face off against Republic Jay Kaye. He told News 8 that none of his signs have been reported stolen or missing.