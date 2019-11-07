DCF reminds parents not to leave kids alone in cars, public spaces

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The State Department of Children and Families (DCF) is reminding parents to never leave kids alone in a car.

Related: ‘God put me on this road for a reason’: Good Samaritan helps get kids in New Haven stolen car incident to safety

The reminder came a day after two kids were taken when a 14-year-old reportedly stole a car they were in.

State law states that children under the age of 12 should not be unsupervised in a vehicle or in a public space. Then, it’s up to the guardians to decided if children can be alone from 12 and up.

DCF said children should never be left in the car unattended, and especially not in a running car as someone could just hop in and take it.

“The points for grave concern for us and law enforcement are those scenarios where we have cars that are running that are unlocked where children are inside, and those scenarios where children are in vehicles and the parents are not in line of sight they do not know immediately what is happening to their child and they cannot be there in an instant to protect their children if something goes wrong,” said Ken Mysogland, Bureau Chief of External Affairs for Department of Children and Families.

WEB EXTRA: Full interview with Bureau Chief of External Affairs Department of Children and Families

Mysogland said if others see something that doesn’t seem right they should report it.