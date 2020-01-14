Deaths of former New Haven officer, wife ruled murder-suicide

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The deaths of a former New Haven police officer and his wife have been ruled a murder-suicide.

According to the Chief Medical Examiner’s report, 54-year-old Eric Jones shot 48-year-old LaRhonda Jones and then shot himself.

LaRhonda’s death was ruled homicide by gunshot, while Eric’s was suicide by gunshot.

On Nov. 21, their bodies were found in their Waterbury condo on Perkins Avenue.

A welfare check was issued after LaRhonda failed to show up for work.

The pair was found in their bedroom. They had only been married a year.

The couple were leaders at RIM City Church.

Eric was described as being a great guy, and LaRohonda was described as someone with a big heart who loved helping others, especially children.

“The church is devastated, devastated,” said Denarian Gordon, Sr., the senior pastor at the church who performed the couple’s marriage ceremony told News 8 days after the shooting. “We’re all in a state of shock, disbelief.”

Eric retired from the New Haven Police department in 2012 after serving as an officer for 20 years.

