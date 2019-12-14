DEEP releases master plan for Sleeping Giant restoration

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Work still needs to be done at Sleeping Giant after a 2018 tornado damaged part of the state park in Hamden.

On Wednesday, DEEP held a meeting to talk about its long term plans for the park.

Officials said their main focus will be the entrance.

The first step will be to replace trees that once provided shade to picnickers, but that will take years.

“We recognize that the first step is planting trees,” Tom Tyler, Director of State Parks. “That is going to be a 30, 40, 50, 60, 100-year process of creating the trees to create the shade and we want to get started on that.”

More of DEEP’s long term plan can be found online.