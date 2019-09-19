Delta pilot accused of trying to fly plane drunk ditched Vodka before flight, police say

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. (WTNH) — New surveillance footage shows the alleged “suspicious behavior” of a Delta pilot who is accused of trying to fly a plane while intoxicated.

The footage, which was obtained by ABC News from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, shows the moments before Gabriel Lyle Schroeder made his way onto the plane.

Video taken on July 30 shows 37-year-old Schroeder, of Rosemount, Minnesota, walking up to a screening area to have his bag checked.

Once inside, he came across another TSA checkpoint but this time removed himself from the line.

When TSA workers asked him to put his bag on the table for screening, he told agents that he was “not ready to be screened and left the area,” ABC News reports.

His behavior was reported to airport police for “suspicious activity.”

The video then shows him going down an escalator and into a restroom where he remained for several seconds before exiting.

Court documents state officers found “an unopened 1.75-liter bottle of Philips Vodka in the lone trash container.”

Tests confirmed that Schroeder had a blood alcohol level between 0.04% and 0.08% when detectives arrested him.

He was charged with operating an aircraft under the influence of alcohol.