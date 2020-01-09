Dogs helping save koalas in Australia wildfires

SYDNEY — Among the thousands helping to fight the Australia brushfires and save wildlife is man’s best friend.

According to ABC News, dogs are being employed to rescue the marsupials during the fires, which are expected to continue for months.

TATE Animal Training Enterprises specializes in detector dog services in Sydney, and its team of pups has saved dozens of koalas, owner Ryan Tate told ABC News.

Taylor, 4, has saved eight koalas since September.

Ryan Tate and Taylor search for koalas injured in the bush fires in Australia. (Credit: Ryan Tate)

Trainers use the command “Koala, find!” to alert the dogs of their mission.

Taylor is able to sniff out koala fur, but when high winds are present, she searches for koala poop to find and track where the animals have been. Then, her human helper can come in and scan the trees.

The dogs are also trained to find foxes, cats, and rabbits.