EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Police Sergeant Anthony Rybaruk medically retired this week.

East Haven police said the injuries he sustained during the North Haven SWAT explosion in May 2018 caused him to retire.

Sgt. Rybaruk was a 14 year veteran of the police department. He held roles as a SWAT operator, K-9 program supervisor, field training officer and peer support team member.

The department said he was known for his jokes and one liners, and he will be missed at the station.