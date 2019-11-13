‘Elf’ experience brings Christmas movie to life at CT Post Mall

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s not the holidays without heading to the mall and getting a photo with Santa, but this season, the Connecticut Post Mall has a set dedicated to Santa’s biggest fan — Buddy the Elf.

It’s a new experience inspired by “Elf,” the 2003 movie starring Will Ferrell.

“Everything is ‘Elf’ themed, directly from the movie,” said marketing director Kelly Frantz.

You can experience Christmas in New York just like Buddy the Elf and with photo ops from some of your favorite scenes every step of the way, you’re bound to get the perfect holiday selfie.

It starts at a Gimbel’s department store window and recreates some of your favorite moments, like Buddy’s run-in with a taxi — they even brought in an entire New York City cab.

“Everyone can connect with the movie ‘Elf’ so I think people will want to take those selfies and those Instagram moments,” Frantz said.

Every detail is there, from the handmade paper chains to the gum on those New York City sidewalks.

The experience concludes with that classic photo with Santa — complete with Buddy’s magical Christmas decorations in the department store.

The experience is one of a kind.

“This set has never been produced anywhere in the world,” said Frantz, “and that’s what we’re excited about, having everyone come here and experience Buddy the Elf.”

Santa’s “Elf” inspired home is open Friday, Nov. 15 until Mr. Claus has to leave on Christmas Eve.

It’s free to walk through the display but photos with Santa come at a price.

More information about pricing and Santa’s FastPass reservations can be found online.