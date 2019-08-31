14-year-old missing in Fairfield found safe

WTNH.com
by: Kaylee Merchak
Connor Brooks (Credit: Fairfield police)
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old who went missing in Fairfield on Friday afternoon has been found safe.
Officers said Connor Brooks was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday. He was leaving the Round Hill Road area.
MISSING PERSON / JUVENILE: Connor Brooks (DOB 2/2/05) – Last seen leaving @FairfieldU at 3:25 PM onto Round Hill Rd wearing black shorts & white t-shirt shirt w/ blue vertical stripes on front of shirt. If you have any information on his location, please call (203) 254-4800. pic.twitter.com/lJlErwQOnW— Fairfield Police, CT (@FPDCT) August 30, 2019
MISSING PERSON / JUVENILE: Connor Brooks (DOB 2/2/05) – Last seen leaving @FairfieldU at 3:25 PM onto Round Hill Rd wearing black shorts & white t-shirt shirt w/ blue vertical stripes on front of shirt. If you have any information on his location, please call (203) 254-4800. pic.twitter.com/lJlErwQOnW