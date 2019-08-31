LIVE NOW /
14-year-old missing in Fairfield found safe

by: Kaylee Merchak

Connor Brooks (Credit: Fairfield police)

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old who went missing in Fairfield on Friday afternoon has been found safe.

Officers said Connor Brooks was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday. He was leaving the Round Hill Road area.

