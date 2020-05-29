Faith leaders say clergy, congregation will worship cautiously when churches reopen

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — First Cavalry Baptist Church members haven’t prayed in person since March.

Reverend Boise Kimber said First Cavalry Baptist Church has been in the Newhallville section of New Haven for 35 years.

“We love this place,” he told News 8.

Kimber isn’t ready to open the doors yet. He said the black community has been hit hard by COVID-19.

COVID-19: The black and brown battle in Connecticut

“We got a health condition as blacks,” he said. “We are unemployed and homeless, so yes, there is this fear and there are underlying issues also.”

“In this time of need, in this time of emotional stress, there’s nothing more important than the faith community,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

On Friday, Lamont was joined by faith leaders around the state as they laid out their safety scripture for houses of worship. They include but are not limited to:

Masks are mandatory

100-person capacity indoor,

150-person capacity outdoor

Families sit 6 feet apart

“What was will never be again,” said Lindsay Curtis of Grace Baptist Church.

No choirs or sharing of the offering plate. Many are collecting online donations and some have stopped communion.

“Rushing back in and pretending that we are back to the church we were before is not speaking to the realities,” said Bishop Ian Douglas, Episcopal Church.

All pray spiritual and physical health will have a divine return when faith spaces are ready.

“If we come together, hold hands — not literally yet, but eventually — we bring our hearts and minds together,” said Iman Nihal Kahn, Islamic Center of Connecticut.

Kimber said he is praying for a vaccine but is keeping the faith that they can gather here sometime soon.