Family confirms body found by Temple police is missing soldier

Temple Police are investigating a body found Tuesday evening along the railroad tracks west of South 49th Street.

Investigators say identification found at the scene indicates the body is that of 23-year-old Sgt. Elder Fernandes. Police are waiting for forensic confirmation before making a positive identification.

The attorney representing the family of Sgt. Elder Fernandes has confirmed on Twitter that police found his body Tuesday evening.

Our worst nightmare has happened.

One of our own, Sergeant Elder Fernandes has been found dead today. We are sickened by this tragedy that has happened one too many times. We are heartbroken for Elder Fernandes’s family. https://t.co/PuNPRVr6oI — Attorney Natalie Khawam (@WhistleblowerLF) August 26, 2020

According to an article in the Boston Globe, Natalie Khawam said the soldier’s body was found hanging from a tree.

Members of Fernandes’s unit at Ft. Hood last saw him Aug. 17th.

Officers first got a medical call just after 5:30 p.m. from a person saying that a man was observed near the railroad tracks.

When the officers got there, they determined the body had been dead for some period of time.

Police say there is no indication of foul play, but caution that this is only the initial stage of the investigation.

Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield has ordered an autopsy.

Fernandes’ family traveled from their home in Brockton, Massachusetts to lead the search for him. His mother, Ailina, has not heard from him since Sunday.

She says her son was in the hospital for six days, saying only that he needed to “clear his mind.”

“I knew he had a lot of pressure on him from the Army people I know he does not want to be with the Army any longer, I know he was unhappy with them,” Ailina Fernandes said. “I know he was getting bullied inside the Army, and that’s all I know.”

Fort Hood confirmed Friday that Elder Fernandes had filed an abusive sexual conduct report against the Army before going missing. They say he was also transferred from a unit that was recently deployed to a different unit within the brigade.

FOX44 News will have more on this developing story as it becomes available.