Farmington residents react to Fotis Dulos’ impending $6M bond release

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The legal team of Fotis Dulos, the man charged in the murder and kidnapping of Jennifer Dulos, said he should post his $6 million bond on Thursday — an act that has many Farmington residents on edge.

“It’s a little creepy that he could be out again,” one resident told News 8.

Dulos went before a judge Wednesday trying to get out on bail, but his attorney said there was a paperwork issue that caused a delay.

“There were just some unforeseen paperwork issues,” said attorney Kevin Smith. “We are trying to get them ironed out over the evening.

His legal team expects he will be back home under house arrest on Thursday. A judge also said he must have no contact with his children and surrender his passport.

Also, he is only permitted to go to church, his doctor, lawyer’s office, and work on a case-by-case basis.

The idea of him bonding out isn’t sitting right it everyone.

“I am not happy that he’s getting out on bail,” another resident said.

“We’re in Farmington too, so if he gets out, it’s just… mmm… I don’t know,” said Kate, another Farmington resident.

ABC News has learned that CT State Police seized an ax when they arrested Dulos at his home on Tuesday. It has been sent off to the crime lab for DNA testing.

“I know that we are innocent until proven guilty, but there is so much damning evidence it’s kind of scary that someone be so premeditative,” Amy told News 8.

Some residents told News 8 the area is so densely wooded that they’d be nervous to go for walks if Dulos was out on bond.

When News 8’s Bob Wilson asked Debbie how she would feel if she saw Dulos while walking around, she responded, “I would feel like calling the police; you know it’s creepy. It’s very creepy.”

Residents continue to remember Jennifer and hope her family will soon have the closure they need.

Dulos’ former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and one-time lawyer, Kent Mawhinney were also arrested in the case.

They were both charged with conspiracy to commit murder.