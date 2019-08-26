Fire crews pull person with broken leg from water near ‘Chicken Rock’

SHERMAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple fire crews worked to save a person who broke their leg while in the water near Green Island on Monday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 p.m., Brookfield’s Candlewood Company’s Marine 25 was called to help rescue someone in the water near “Chicken Rock.”

Today at 1443hrs, Candlewood Company’s Marine 25 was requested by the town of New Milford for a patient with a broken… Posted by Brookfield Vol. Fire Dept. Candlewood Company Inc on Monday, August 26, 2019

Fire crews said they arrived to find the unidentified person in the water near the shore of Green Island.

Two off duty emergency medical technicians were in the water administering aide when crews entered the water and extricated the being.

The patient was taken to Danbury Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials have not released information surrounding the incident or if the person was swimming or boating.