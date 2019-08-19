Fire damages luxury yacht in Milford Harbor

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire reported at Milford Harbor severely damaged a luxury yacht Monday.

Milford’s Marine unit responded to multiple 911 calls reporting smoke coming from a vessel docked at the Oyster Landing Marina on Dock Road around 11:30am.

Photo: Milford Fire Rescue

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found an active fire and black smoke coming from a 37′ Maxum Cabin Cruiser. Firefighters attacked the blaze from the harbor aboard Marine 1 with assistance from ground-based units.

Although the fire team was able to take control of the blaze in under 10 minutes, the vessel suffered both heat and smoke damage. Adjacent yachts were spared from any damage.

Photo: Milford Fire Rescue

The vessel was unoccupied at the time of the fire. It was towed to Milford Boat Works.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Authorities remind the public that proper, functioning smoke and carbon monoxide detectors save lives!