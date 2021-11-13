Former Chief of Rocky Hill Volunteer Ambulance Association passes away

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Former Chief of the Rocky Hill Volunteer Ambulance Association died while performing his duties at a Rocky Hill School football game on Friday.

Officials say Joseph Grayeb suffered a medical emergency. Grayeb was taken to Hartford Hospital where he succumbed to his condition.

Former Chief Grayeb will be brought home on Sunday, Nov. 14 from Hartford Hospital with a procession traveling on I-91 south to Brooklawn Funeral Home in Rocky Hill.

Rocky Hill Fire Department says to expect road and lane closures.

