Former Plymouth USPS employee admits to stealing ’20 to 50′ gift cards from mail

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — A former United States Postal Service worker has pleaded guilty to stealing mail while working at a Plymouth office.

On Thursday, 33-year-old Careema Lewis, of Waterbury, said she stole greeting cards that contained gift cards or other items of value.

The thefts happened between September 2018 and January 2019.

Records state that when investigators confronted Lewis, she told them that she stole between “20 to 50” gift cards from the mail.

She later surrendered 10 gift cards and 17 pieces of mail that she had in her car and purse.

Lewis has yet to be sentenced. She could face up to five years.

Those who believe they are a victim of the case can file a complaint online by calling (888) USPS-OIG.