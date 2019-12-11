Closings
There are currently 51 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

Former TV personality gets prison time for child molestation

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — A former home remodeling show personality convicted of molesting a 10-year-old girl at his Connecticut home has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Christopher Dionne, 37, was sentenced Wednesday in a New London court.

He must also serve 10 years of probation after being released and register as a sex offender.

Dionne appeared on an episode of HGTV’s “Family Flip.” Production of his new show, A&E’s “House Rescue,” was suspended after his arrest last year.

Prosecutors said Dionne inappropriately touched his daughter’s best friend in November 2017. Dionne maintains his innocence and intends to appeal.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Congressional committees hold hearing on alleged discrimination at U.S. Coast Guard Academy

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Congressional committees hold hearing on alleged discrimination at U.S. Coast Guard Academy"

Woman stabbed at Stonington home dies day after police arrest suspect

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman stabbed at Stonington home dies day after police arrest suspect"

Norwich fights to save Connecticut Tigers before new name reveal

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Norwich fights to save Connecticut Tigers before new name reveal"

Norwich fights to save their minor league team as the team moves ahead with new name

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Norwich fights to save their minor league team as the team moves ahead with new name"

New ordinance in New London requires alarms to be registered with police

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New ordinance in New London requires alarms to be registered with police"

Waterford PD escorts escaped pet donkey home in the rain

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterford PD escorts escaped pet donkey home in the rain"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss