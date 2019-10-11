Fotis Dulos’ attorney claims he has proof Jennifer is still alive

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Norm Pattis, Fotis Dulos’ attorney, claims he has proof that Jennifer Dulos is alive.

According to the Hartford Courant, Pattis is once again trying to gain access to Jennifer’s medical records because he said there is a new bill that proves she had a doctor’s visit in July — almost two months after she was reported missing.

In July, Pattis also requested access to her records to prove that she staged her own disappearance.

The courant states Pattis filed a motion on Friday for Anthem Blue Cross to turn over all copies of Jennifer’s medical records.

He claims there is a new invoice from the same New York City medial group that is seeking a payment of more than $300 from Jennifer’s insurance provider.

“If Ms. Dulos herself did, as the bill suggests, receive medical services on July 7, 2019, she is obviously alive, if not necessarily well,” the motion, written by Pattis, states. “Among the hypotheses the defendant is evaluating in his defense is that Ms. Dulos and/or her family have orchestrated an apparent disappearance to resolve a contentious divorce and custody proceeding that was not breaking Ms. Dulos’ way.”

Jennifer was reported missing on May 24.

Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in June.

In September, Dulos was charged with tampering with/or fabricating physical evidence, while Troconis was charged with tampering with evidence.