Galapagos giant tortoise heading into retirement after having so much sex he helped save his species

(ABC/WTNH) — A Galapagos giant tortoise is about to head into a well-deserved retirement.

Diego, who is about 130, is returning home on the Galapagos island of Espanola for a long rest after having so much sex that he saved his species.

That’s right, his libido is being credited with saving his entire species.

According to ABC News, Diego is part of the Chelonoidis hoodensis species and was brought to the United States sometime between 1928 and 1933.

He was later taken to the Charles Darwin Research Station for protection after the species was declared critically endangered in the 1960s, according to the San Diego Zoo.

Diego spent 30 years with the zoo’s breeding program before he returned back to Ecuador in 1977.

On Friday, Ecuador’s Environmental Ministry announced that it decided to end its 40-year captivate breeding program on Espanola Island because the tortoise population had recovered, Galapagos Conservancy reports.

In four decades the population went from 15 to 2,000 — because of the program.

Twelve adult females and two adult males will be returning home in March.

The animals must be released back into their natural habitat after a quarantine period. Officials said that eliminates the risk of seed dispersal from plants that are not typical of the island.

While Diego did his part, the species is still listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.