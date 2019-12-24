Girl brings toys, gifts to children in need to Meriden Police Department

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One girl in Meriden has assured her place on Santa’s nice list this year.

According to police, Natalie brought toys and gifts for children in need to the police station.

“She asked the police department for our assistance in getting these gifts to those families less fortunate than herself,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Officers said they have elves wrapping the gifts to give to Santa.

The post also said that the department used its direct line to the North Pole to call Santa and tell him about her good deed.

Santa told officers she was already on the nice list and was thankful she was helping spread Christmas cheer.