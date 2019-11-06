Glastonbury to hold recount for town council seat

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Glastonbury will be holding a recount for the town council’s ninth seat.
The recanvass will be between Democratic town councilman Jacob McChesney, who won Tuesday’s race by seven votes, and Republican George Norman.
According to the Hartford Courant, the town has until Wednesday, Nov. 13, for the recount, which has been scheduled for 8 a.m. on Nov. 12.
All of the ballots will be re-entered; absentee ballots will be re-counted
In the 2017 municipal election, the men were the ninth and 10th place finishers, when Norman defeated McChesney, the Hartford Courant reports.