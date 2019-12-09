Golden Globes 2020: Complete list of nominees

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from “Joker,” in theaters on Oct. 4. Alarmed by violence depicted in a trailer for the upcoming movie “Joker,” some relatives of victims of the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting asked distributor Warner Bros. on Tuesday to commit to gun control causes. Twelve people were killed in the suburban Denver theater during a midnight showing of the Batman film, “The Dark Knight Rises,” also distributed by Warner Bros. (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

The nominations for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards are in, and some of the biggest names in Hollywood are celebrating recognition from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson presented some of the categories honoring the best in film and television Monday morning.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at the The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Check out the list of nominees below, which will be updated:

Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV MovieChristopher Abbott, “Catch-22″Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV MovieKaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”Joey King, “The Act”Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series“Catch-22″”Chernobyl””Fosse/Verdon””The Loudest Voice””Unbelievable”

Best TV Series, Comedy“Barry””Fleabag””The Kominsky Method””The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel””The Politician”

Best Actress in a TV Series, DramaJennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”Olivia Colman, “The Crown”Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language“The Farewell””Pain and Glory””Portrait of a Lady on Fire””Parasite””Les Misérables”

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion PictureTom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”Al Pacino, “The Irishman”Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion PictureKathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”Annette Bening, “The Report”Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Best Motion Picture, Drama“1917””The Irishman””Joker””Marriage Story””The Two Popes”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or ComedyDaniel Craig, “Knives Out”Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite is My Name”

Best Motion Picture, Animated“Frozen 2″”How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World””The Lion King””Missing Link””Toy Story 4”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, DramaCynthia Erivo, “Harriet”Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, DramaChristian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best Director, Motion PictureBong Joon-ho, “Parasite”Sam Mendes, “1917”Todd Phillips, “Joker”Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or ComedyAna De Armas, “Knives Out”Awkwafina, “The Farewell”Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Best Television Series, Drama“Big Little Lies””The Crown””Killing Eve””The Morning Show””Succession”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy“Dolemite is My Name””Jojo Rabbit””Knives Out””Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood””Rocketman”

Best Screenplay, Motion PictureNoah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, “Parasite”Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture“Beautiful Ghosts” from “Cats””I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman””Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2″”Spirit” from “The Lion King””Stand Up” from “Harriet”

Best Original Score, Motion PictureAlexandre Desplat, “Little Women”Hildur Guđnadóttir, “Joker”Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”Thomas Newman, “1917”Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”

